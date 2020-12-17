LSU adds 19 players on National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program is reloading with a new class of recruits that look to help the Tigers return to championship form.
Current Class Rank: No. 4 (247Sports)
Five-star recruit Maason Smith from Houma, La. is staying home. He has signed with the Tigers. Smith is the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 2 defensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Fla. signed with LSU over Tennessee.
**LSU flipped four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers of Southside High in Youngsville, La. (near Lafayette) from Mississippi State.
Football wasn’t the only sport to add players.
