LSU lands the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, Terrebonne DT Maason Smith

HOUMA (WVUE) - The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, Maason Smith, is staying home.
The Terrebonne High product was raised on the bayou just like Ed Orgeron. So you know O was hyped when Smith delivered the news he was coming to LSU.
“He was excited, because last year when they had not sign a couple of defensive tackles. He mentioned, he wasn’t signing this class without me. So I thought that was very cool for him to say that. I know I’ve been one of his main priorities since Day 1, and he’s really showed that,” said LSU 2021 signee Maason Smith.
Smith didn’t come to this decision easily. It went down to the wire.
“I really came to the decision earlier this morning. I’ll let all the other schools know I wasn’t coming. So it was this morning. It was really tough. I had a really good relationship with the University of Georgia coaching staff. That was the biggest relationship at the end. That was kind of hard,” said Smith.
Another reason Smith chose LSU, is he expects to get on the field right away.
