LSU men’s basketball game vs North Texas postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
LSU Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion | December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball game against North Texas scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) has been postponed due to NCAA and SEC COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Twitter.

The LSU athletic department says the postponement does not impact the team’s upcoming games scheduled against VCU scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, LSU’s game against UNO was postponed for the same reasons.

LSU’s most recent game, a 88-66 win over Sam Houston State, was a game that was added because of a game that was canceled due to COVID-19 days earlier.

On Monday, Dec. 14, LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade also announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been coaching the team via Zoom.

