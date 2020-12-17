NOPD: Man found stabbed to death on Gravier St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was found stabbed to death on Gravier Street late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Gravier St. around 11:40 p.m. after a man was found lying near the sidewalk unresponsive. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was declared a homicide after it was discovered that the victim had multiple stab wounds.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the incident.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.