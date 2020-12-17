Rain chance for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold start to Friday, temperatures will moderate some over the weekend but there will also be a return of the clouds and a chance for rain. Most if not all of Saturday will be dry until the evening hours when an area of low pressure moves into the area. The best chance for rain will be at night and should end by or before sunrise on Sunday. Clouds will linger along with maybe a few sprinkles on Sunday.
A cold front will bring drier conditions and sunshine by the beginning of next week. Temperatures will warm to near 70 by Wednesday.
Sharply colder weather is looking more likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There could be a little rain early on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day is looking sunny, windy and quite cold at this time.
