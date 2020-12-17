Shelby: Sun will finally return

The sun may finally show itself again later today. Thanks to early cloud cover and continued northerly winds, it will still be a cold day, though. Highs will only reach the low 50s.
Clear skies overnight will allow freezing temperatures by Friday morning north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. On the south shore, frost is possible with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s overnight.
Clouds will return late Friday and early Saturday as our next storm system approaches. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will come after dark and in the overnight hours. Some spotty showers could last into Sunday along with the clouds. Highs will be near average in the 60s this weekend.
Seasonable conditions continue with the return of some sun again early next week.
