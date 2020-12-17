Zack: The sun will return, finally

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally after what feels like a week stuck in the clouds, the sun will return this afternoon making for a nice end to the week.
Highs today will be rather chilly as we will only get 3-4 hours of full sun. Most locations will struggle to get out of the 40s for highs but that brisk, northerly breeze does begin to subside by this evening.
A calming breeze and clear skies will set the stage for a cold night tonight. Lows will fall into the 30s at all locations with a light freeze 30-32 possible north and west of the lake, mid to upper 30s are possible in the city. I’d suggest all areas take those plants, pets and people precautions for tonight.
After a cold start on Friday, it will be bright sunshine and highs topping out near 60 so the daylight hours to end the week will be gorgeous. That gorgeous weather doesn’t last into the weekend unfortunately. Rain moves back in by late Saturday with showers possibly linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures stay cool with highs over the weekend and beyond in the 60s. An Arctic cold front could be on the way for Christmas!
