FFF: LSU’s demise has been greatly exaggerated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we look at the premature talk of LSU’s demise, an American soccer invasion in Europe, and the new “it” spot Uptown.
Football
Entering their matchup with Florida, gloom-and-doom surrounded the LSU Football program. They just suffered an epic beatdown by the Tide, and were 24-point underdogs in “The Swamp.”
Well, we all know what happen. LSU pulled a shocker beating the Gators, and had the detractors silenced.
Listen, LSU will still have a sub-optimal season, and I still think defensive coordinator Bo Pelini will get fired. But, the Tiger program will get back on solid footing soon enough.
National pundits pointed out the Tigers were a one-year-wonder in 2019. That season not to be duplicated anytime soon.
After early National Signing Day, I say, not so fast my friends. Even with a 4-5 record, LSU reeled in 19 signees, including No. 1 overall recruit, Maason Smith.
Rivals ranks the LSU 2021 class, No. 3 in the country. 247 Sports ranked the class No. 4.
LSU lost 14 players to the 2019 NFL Draft. There was no doubt going to be problems in 2020.
In 2021, and going forward, LSU will replenish their talent, and be back in the top ten rankings.
Coach Orgeron will right the ship. Detractors calm down.
Fútbol
A U.S. record seven players participated in Champions League matches in one week recently. Seven?! What a time to be a fan of the Stars and Stripes.
The Champions League is the European club champions.
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), and Chris Richards (Bayern Munich) all saw action.
This crew also stars for the United States Men’s National Team. With an average age of 20 years old, this group will be the backbone of success for the national team going forward, starting in the 2022 World Cup.
Food
The new “it” spot in NOLA is The Chloe. It’s a hotel/restaurant on St. Charles Avenue.
In these COVID times, this is the ideal spot to hang. A ton of tables in the front of the hotel overlooking the avenue, and a good amount in the back surrounding the pool.
The drinks are top-notch, and the food will have you coming back numerous times.
The slow-cooked pork cheeks are tasty, and the ice cream sandwich is a must try.
If you want a taste of the excitement surrounding Chloe, just go on Instagram. There’s a ton of examples on IG showing why this is the new spot.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.