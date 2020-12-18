FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Easton vs. Karr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the fourth consecutive season Easton and Karr will meet in the postseason. The last two matchups took place in the Dome. The Cougars won them all.
“Karr has been winning for so long, they really have no reason to change anything up, because it has been working. The only thing different, I have to steal that rabbit foot from Brice, you know. One I get that rabbit foot I know we’ll be alright,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.
“Our motto this year has been the drive for five. That’s what we really focus on. Warren Easton is a great team, and we’re great team too. It should be a great game. Our focus isn’t on what they’re doing, it’s what we’re doing. How are we lining up, how are we executing. How are we recognizing coverages, how are we recognizing their offensive formations with our defensive formations,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
In Week 1 of the regular season Easton lost to Edna Karr, 45-20. But that was way in the past, this is the state semi-finals.
“Yeah, Week 1 doesn’t matter. In all honesty they whipped our butts, but we’re completely different team from Week 1. We’re just getting better every week. Hopefully we show up Friday night,” said Phillips.
“If you go back and look at the film, they’re a totally different team then they were in Week 1. That’s what we have to prepare for. Their defense is playing lights out. Their offense is really pushing the ball downfield vertically. So we have to be ready for that, and prepare for that,” said Brown
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.