Jefferson Parish businesses face customer decline amid pandemic

Jefferson Parish, La. (WVUE) - A week away from Christmas morning, instead of dealing with a rush of customers, some businesses are trying to figure out where to store their inventory.
“We’ve just been really slow,” said Courtney Davis, from Shoe-Nami in Metairie. “This is like inventory up here,” as she points towards a stack of boxes. “Extra things that can’t even fit on the shelves because stuff aren’t moving as fast as it should or as fast as it normally does.”
The shelves of the shoe store at full but customers are far and few in-between, but sales are better online.
“It’s overall everybody around here is still, some people may be doing fine, but it’s just really slow all around,” Davis said.
In Jefferson Parish, leaders say their finances are better than they would expect.
“Based on our research, overall the financial condition of Jefferson Parish is quite stable,” said Councilmember Dominick Impastato during the parish’s December 9th meeting. “We’re in a pretty safe situation right now in terms of revenues we’ve collected year to date.”
But Impastato says their research shoes businesses in Fat City and around Lakeside Mall are struggling. “that’s a very dire situation financially that’s showing a 47 percent decline year to date, with candidly you know very little if any appearance for improving or to get back to the level where it was in 2019,” Impastato said.
Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng echoes his sentiment, “it’s so difficult to watch businesses, small business, especially frankly fight for their lives.”
Sales in these parts of the parish are down as coronavirus cases spike. Sheng says the parish averages 272 new cases a day.
“We enter next week with a lot of virus in our community,” Sheng said. “Holiday gatherings take people out of their normal day to day operations.”
The White House COVID-19 Task Force says over the past three weeks, Jefferson Parish had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state. But Sheng says she does not plan on adding harsh restrictions because she says there is not a health department director to analyze the data.
“If I’m going to make a policy decision, I’m going to have the backing I’m going to have the data,” Sheng said.
She says with vaccines now being administered she hopes the parish is finally on the road to recovery both medically and fiscally.
“I feel like the more people we can get in here and start selling stuff maybe it will be a change,” Davis said.
