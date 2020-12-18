Kenner Mayor expresses concern about city’s financial outlook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn expressed concern about the financial outlook of his city. He says major cut backs could be on the way if sales tax revenue doesn’t rebound.
Zahn says his biggest concern is working to bring airport, tourism and restaurant revenue back.
Zahn says he won’t cut police, fire or public works services, but says possible layoffs, furloughs or consolidation of other city departments could be in Kenner’s future.
“We have to make sure our retail and food industry and our airport, all those things come back. I need to focus more on concerns there because there will be some major cut backs in the future if we don’t get this funding sales tax back up,” said Zahn.
Jefferson Parish Chamber President, Todd Murphy, says there are some positive trends right now. He says home sales in both Terrytown and Kenner are doing exceptionally well. He adds sales tax collections for Jefferson Parish through the end of October were only half a percent off from where they were at the same time last year.
