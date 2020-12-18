Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A local mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:
Smith jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”
Smith says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.
Copyright 2020 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.