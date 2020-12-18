LSU looks to avoid first losing season in 21 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A win for LSU against Ole Miss on Saturday would avoid the first losing season for the Tigers in 21 years, and coming off the high of 2019, the guys on this year’s squad say it’s critical to end the year on a good note.
A victory over the Rebels (4-4) would also mean back-to-back wins for the Tigers (4-5).
RELATED STORIES:
Ole Miss will be without top wideout Elijah Moore, who has opted out of the final game of the season and turned his attention towards the NFL draft.
LSU will be without running back Ty Davis-Price and guard Chasen Hines.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.