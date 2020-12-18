Man arrested in New Orleans downtown stabbing death

Clive Smith is accused of stabbing a man to death in the downtown area of New Orleans. (Source: NOPD)
By Chris Finch | December 18, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing death that happened in the downtown area.

The homicide occurred on Wednesday (Dec. 16) around 11:39 p.m. in the 1600 blk. of Gravier St.

Investigators identified the suspect as Clive Smith, 30, as the suspect. He was booked into Orleans Parish jail on Friday (Dec. 18) on a charge of second-degree murder.

NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call reporting an unresponsive male victim down at the location.

The victim was found with several stab wounds and died at the scene.

