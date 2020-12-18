Man arrested in New Orleans downtown stabbing death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing death that happened in the downtown area.
The homicide occurred on Wednesday (Dec. 16) around 11:39 p.m. in the 1600 blk. of Gravier St.
Investigators identified the suspect as Clive Smith, 30, as the suspect. He was booked into Orleans Parish jail on Friday (Dec. 18) on a charge of second-degree murder.
The victim was found with several stab wounds and died at the scene.
