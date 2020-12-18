Murdered Man’s Family Reacts to Release of Woman Convicted of Killing

Stockstill, a mother of 7, was convicted after prosecutors said she’s stoked an argument between Couch and his fiancé, even threatening to shoot him. But during trial she claimed self-defense and after her release this week, her attorney Buddy Spell issued a statement saying, “We are delighted, at the end of so stressful a year, that Maggie’s children will have their mother home for Christmas.” But the victims family doesn’t think justice has been done.