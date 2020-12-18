Murdered Man’s Family Reacts to Release of Woman Convicted of Killing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The sister of a man murdered 3 years ago in Folsom is upset after the release this week of the woman convicted of his death. Maggie Stockstill is now back at home with her seven children but her legal troubles are not over.
Still reeling from the 2017 murder of her younger brother Cody Couch, the holidays just got a little harder, for Stacey Couch Bunol.
“Cody was fun, funny, loving and caring,” said Bunol.
Maggie Stockstill was convicted of the 2nd degree murder of couch two years ago, but was released from jail Tuesday, because the state Supreme Court overturned the verdict, due to a statement made at trial, which they ruled as inadmissible. The statement was that of a friend, who said that Couch sounded calm, in a recording made of the altercation, just prior to Couch’s death.
Stockstill, a mother of 7, was convicted after prosecutors said she’s stoked an argument between Couch and his fiancé, even threatening to shoot him. But during trial she claimed self-defense and after her release this week, her attorney Buddy Spell issued a statement saying, “We are delighted, at the end of so stressful a year, that Maggie’s children will have their mother home for Christmas.” But the victims family doesn’t think justice has been done.
“I do believe two years in jail is not enough time for somebody who has taken somebody else’s life,” said Bunol.
Dealing with the loss of her brother has been difficult enough, now she has to re-live the experience during another trial.
“The evidence is all there, it’s very insulting when you see all the evidence,” said Bunol.
The jury returned a guilty verdict against Stockstill after deliberating for just 45 minutes. They did not believe her claim of self-defense.
“I lost my brother, I envision my future raising kids with him I didn’t expect to be raising one of his kids,” said Bunol.
Now she awaits another trial of the woman she says robbed her of her brother.
“I hope the real truth comes out, Cody can’t speak for himself. He’s not here,” said Bunol.
Cody Couch left behind 2 children. His family has been told the second trial could happen early next year, but the St Tammany DA says no re-trial date has been set.
