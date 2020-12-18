NOFD battles two alarm fire on S. Dupre St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire late Thursday night on South Dupre Street.
Officials say firefighters responded to a fire in the 1800 block of S. Dupre around 11:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the back of the home.
Firefighters entered the home to search for any residents possibly trapped inside but later determined that no residents were home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were removed from the home.
NOFD says the bulk of the fire was in the left rear side of the second floor of the home.
Two vehicles parked in the driveway were damaged by the heat of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.