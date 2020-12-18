NOPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound in St. Roch area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Almonaster Avenue.
Officers responded to the call reporting the death of the man at around 4:52 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found him unresponsive on the ground and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
It was later discovered that he had at least one gunshot wound, according to a report sent by NOPD. It was then declared a homicide.
This homicide is still under investigation and the identity of the man will be released after the family has been notified. Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Winston Harbin at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
