NOPD: Man shot during armed carjacking in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot in the leg during an armed carjacking in the 10500 block of Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans.
Fox 8 was notified of the incident at around 1:52 p.m. on Friday. However, the exact time of the event has not been disclosed.
Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
Updates will be provided here.
