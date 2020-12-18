NOPD: Man shot during armed carjacking in New Orleans East

By Fox8live.com staff | December 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot in the leg during an armed carjacking in the 10500 block of Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans.

Fox 8 was notified of the incident at around 1:52 p.m. on Friday. However, the exact time of the event has not been disclosed.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

