NOPD: Teen arrested in connection to carjacking, attempted murder of 61-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the attempted murder and carjacking of a 61-year-old woman.
The Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and US Marshal’s Service arrested the unnamed juvenile on Friday, Dec. 18, on an outstanding warrant for the incident.
On Nov. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., the woman was repeatedly punched and elbowed in the face as the teen was carjacking her in the 1700 block of Monroe Street, according to NOPD.
She was then dragged by her vehicle before being driven over, which broke her pelvis, hip and one of her ribs, while the teen attempted to flee the scene.
