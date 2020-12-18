Remembering victim in Algiers triple shooting: ‘He was a genuine person, you don’t find that every day’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and family gathered Thursday to remember one of the victims of a triple shooting in an Algiers barbershop.
The shooting left two people dead and one critically injured, Tuesday.
One of the victims was Tyrell “Hollywood” Jackson, a man his loved ones say the community was lucky to have.
A barbershop that once held so much joy in Algiers, now a somber scene of gold and green.
“Tyrell “Hollywood” Jackson was a pillar of the community,” his cousin Rondell Jones said.
A light that touched so many people, snuffed out by an incomprehensible act of violence.
“What kind of city we live in where you need a gun to go to the barbershop?” Asked a woman leading the service. “You need a gun to go to the barbershop. That means there ain’t no love ‘round here.”
However, family and friends say there was nothing but love in Jackson’s heart
“He was a brother to me, he showed me love,” his sister-in-law Christlynn Browero said. “He was a genuine person you don’t find that every day. We needed that. Great father, great barber, he was a talented man.”
Everyone spoke about how he not only loved his children but all children, hosting back to school drives and making sure the kids in his neighborhood were taken care of.
“If you didn’t have enough money to pay for all your children to get a haircut, he made sure you got that and that’s one thing that he did,” Jones said. “He did not deserve to die the way that they killed him.”
Now a mother has to deal with losing her only son and his children left without a father.
“This really hurt,” Browero said. “This is a pain that’s unbearable, something that I don’t wish on nobody.”
Police have not said why the gunman opened fire in the shop that day.
Jackson’s family is desperate for justice.
It’s a hurt those who loved Jackson say they can’t get rid of.
“A lot of people are going to miss him,” Browero said. “You don’t find good genuine people anymore. When you find someone like that, its priceless, you hold on to it.”
The other person killed was identified by her sister as Gwangi Richardson - Alston.
A third victim is in the hospital.
There still isn’t a suspect in this case and police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.