Shelby: Cold start to a sunny Friday

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with plenty of sun. Another chilly night is on tap thanks to mostly clear skies, but no freezes are expected.
Clouds will build and temperatures will moderate some Saturday. Most of the day Saturday will be dry with the best chance for rain coming overnight. Most rain will end by Sunday morning, but clouds will linger and temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Dry, sunny conditions are expected to kick off Christmas week. Temperatures could warm to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won’t last.
Sharply colder weather is looking likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There could be a little rain early on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day is looking sunny, windy, and quite cold. The afternoons may see temperatures struggling to get out of the mid-40s.
