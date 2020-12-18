Suspects wanted for Uptown armed robberies and carjackings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s pretty frightening living in the city right now, and working in the city,” Scott Fox said.
People who live and work in the Uptown area are on edge. Armed robberies and carjackings are happening in the middle of the day.
“This crime is out of hand,” Fox said.
The NOPD has now linked six armed robberies and carjackings to the same three people, one of them a juvenile. They say the violent crime spree started on Nov. 25 on Toledano Street, where they robbed someone at gunpoint.
Two days later, a Harry’s Ace Hardware customer pulled up and parked his car on Foucher Street, just off of Magazine Street.
“He was in a BMW, and as soon as he got out of his car, he had a gun to his head. They asked for the keys and his phone. They stole his car,” Fox said.
Scott Fox is the Vice President of Harry’s Ace Hardware.
“He was coming in here to do whatever house chore he had planned that Saturday. He never thought he’d be robbed in our parking lot. We feel terrible about it,” Fox said.
On Dec. 6th another carjacking unfolded. This time in Breaux Mart’s parking lot in the 3200 block of Magazine Street.
“It’s very concerning, and it’s really scary,” Henry Poynot said.
Three days later, the crime spree continued on General Taylor, where police say they robbed a woman getting out of her car.
On Dec. 11, the robbers struck twice, once on Magazine and Phillips Streets and on Aline Street at 8 a.m.
“I heard about it second hand that two people were walking to work, and someone drove up in a car and tried to rob them,” Venus Masakowski said.
Police say the gunmen demanded their property and robbed the victims even as neighbors jumped in to help.
“The neighbors were able to scare the robber away, but it is getting scary,” Masakowski said.
The robbers eventually took off with the victim’s belongings. The NOPD arrested 20-year-old Marvin King. Right now, they’re searching for a 17-year-old and 21-year-old Larry Winbush for the armed robberies as well.
Police are also looking for 20-year-old Aaronisha Miller. They say Miller was driving the stolen car from Breaux Mart’s parking lot. If you know where police can find any of the wanted suspects, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.
