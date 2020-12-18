WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Jefferson Parish gives update on COVID-19 stats

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:39 PM

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Presidents Cynthia Lee Sheng and other parish official will give an update on COVID-19 statistics.

Recently, Jefferson Parish has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bars in Jefferson Parish have been forced to close again after the state dropped back into a modified Phase 2 and the parish saw their positive case perecntage rise to more than 10 percent.

Under the state’s guidelines, all parishes with more than a five percent positivity rate for two weeks in a row would have to close all indoor service at bars.

