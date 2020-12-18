Weekend rain expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure will move out of Texas on Saturday with rain breaking out to the west by afternoon. The rain shield will spread across the entire FOX 8 viewing area Saturday evening and night. A few thunderstorms are possible along the coast. The rain ends by Sunday morning but clouds will linger most of the day. Late day clearing is possible as a reinforcing push of drier air arrives.
Next week begins with lots of mild winter sun. Temperatures could flirt with 70 by midweek.
A strong Arctic front is expected on Christmas Eve. It will be quite windy and much colder for the holiday. A freeze is possible areawide on Christmas morning.
