Weekend rain expected

By David Bernard | December 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure will move out of Texas on Saturday with rain breaking out to the west by afternoon. The rain shield will spread across the entire FOX 8 viewing area Saturday evening and night. A few thunderstorms are possible along the coast. The rain ends by Sunday morning but clouds will linger most of the day. Late day clearing is possible as a reinforcing push of drier air arrives.

Next week begins with lots of mild winter sun. Temperatures could flirt with 70 by midweek.

A strong Arctic front is expected on Christmas Eve. It will be quite windy and much colder for the holiday. A freeze is possible areawide on Christmas morning.

