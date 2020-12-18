Zack: Sunny today; rain chances return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a way to end the week as sunny skies dominate and the cold start this morning is giving way to a pleasantly, cool day.
I wish I could say this weather will last all weekend long but just like the past several weekends, rain is returning to the forecast. For your Saturday, we start chilly but we warm up nicely during the day. Middle to upper 60s will be what we top out at in most locations.
The thinking is most of the daylight hours on Saturday will be dry but clouds will increase ahead of rain moving in during the evening. This rain will be a good soaker for us with the timing bringing it in after dark Saturday and moving it out by early Sunday morning. Although we get a bit drier for the second half of the weekend, skies will remain cloudy and temperatures cool so it stays quite dreary.
It’s not until the new work week that sunny skies return and those look to last till Wednesday. Sunny with highs in the 60s will be great weather leading up to Christmas. This is all ahead of a big blast of cold weather that moves in Christmas Eve. Highs will go from the 70s on Wednesday with a rain chance to 40s on Christmas Eve with wind. The good news is the holiday looks to be dry but cold.
