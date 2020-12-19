GAME NOTES: LSU hosts Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.
____________________
TO THE HOUSE!! @JWARD_4 PICK SIX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2020
📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/yDwB2nv4GJ
Jay Ward reads Matt Corral like a book and jumps the route for a 31-yard Pick 6.#LSU leads Ole Miss 10-7 with 5:26 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/PNTEvaTGS8— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 19, 2020
#LSU drive bogs down.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 19, 2020
Cade York makes 34-yard field goal.
Ole Miss leads Tigers 7-3 with 5:37 left in 1st quarter.
Max Johnson - 6-11-0, 45 yards passing. Chris Curry - 4 carries, 8 yards rushing. pic.twitter.com/PKROv61DKb
That snag tho...🥶@corral_matt ➡️ @b_sanders pic.twitter.com/y8P0C0IXqA— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 19, 2020
Pregame from the Field #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Xh7gg8aBnn— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2020
Watch: Pregame warmups are live from Tiger Stadium! Kickoff is set for 2:33 p.m. CT. #GeauxTigers https://t.co/kCwuZu5kfW— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2020
Make the most of the moment ✊ pic.twitter.com/BHr0nhnNrS— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2020
#LSU Myles Brennan doing some throwing at midfield during Ole Miss pregame warmups. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/uz1wOl6jwg— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 19, 2020
Here we are six days before Christmas - #LSU vs Ole Miss to close out the Tigers’ 2020 season. Feels like spring, almost 70 degrees in Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/tgqoE5vfFG— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 19, 2020
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.