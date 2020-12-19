GAME NOTES: LSU hosts Ole Miss

GAME NOTES: LSU hosts Ole Miss
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Photo by: Gus Stark / LSU Athletics) (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 19, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 3:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.

GAME STATS

____________________

____________________

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.