Karr headed back to familiar territory, Class 4A state title game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Edna Karr Cougars are headed back to the Class 4A state title game after disposing of Warren Easton, 35-13.
Karr owns four state titles in a row, and will try for a fifth when they meet with up Carencro.
This is fourth season in a row Karr has beat Easton in the postseason.
Karr quarterback, AJ Samuel, accounted for four TD’s in the game. One rushing touchdown, and three touchdown passes.
