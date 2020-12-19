Kayshon Boutte racks up a school record 308 yards receiving in a Tiger win

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Well the 2020 LSU Football season ended on the exact note you’d expect it to. The Tigers win in a driving rainstorm, 53-48. Kayshon Boutte with 308 yards receiving in the contest.
“You know, confidence obviously. The day Ja’Marr Chase left, Kayshon had a tremendous practice. He was catching a go-roue as good as anyone I’ve seen. But he’s learning our offense. He’s not only a good speed receiver, he runs good routes, especially the dig, and he catches all the balls thrown to him. He’s made a lot of improvement, he’s got a ways to go. I think he’s going to be one of the great players we have here at LSU,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
“It’s a great feeling. I was hurting before the play. I had twisted my ankle. I had sped it up a little bit. I was like, ‘this is a tough game, I can’t quit now. I got to push through in order to be victorious.’ I would say it’s a good feeling, you can’t really quit when you’re getting the most receptions, the most catches. The game is in your hands. You just got to complete your passes, and make progress off of it,” said freshman Kayshon Boutte.
Thanks to self-imposed sanctions, LSU will not play in a bowl game, so their season ends at 5-5. In Tiger Stadium, Garland Gillen, FOX 8 local first.
