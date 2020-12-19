La. Attorney General warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning the state of potential fraud and scams in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“If you choose to be vaccinated, know this: no amount of money or personal information will cure the wait to get the vaccine,” warned Landry. “Just like they did with supposed test kits, treatments, and personal protective equipment – scammers are offering too good to be true schemes with the vaccine.”
Landry said everyone should be on the lookout for fraud, especially senior citizens and caretakers. He says to be mindful when contacted by call, text, email, or even a home visit. Landry also says to never give out personal, medical, or financial information to these scammers.
Landry encourages people to read the following information in hopes of staying safe from criminals:
- The vaccine is currently available in limited quantities; the distribution timeline for the general public is still to be determined. Access to the vaccine is strictly controlled, and anyone claiming to provide early access to the vaccine is a scammer.
- No one can pay to put his or her name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.
- No legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security number or debit/credit card number to sign you up to get the vaccine.
- You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
If you have become a victim, report it immediately to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.