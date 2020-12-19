NOPD: Woman fatally shot in vehicle on the West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was fatally shot on the West Bank on Friday night.
At around 7:44 p.m., NOPD officers were patrolling on L.B. Landry Drive near General DeGaulle Drive when they heard gunshots in the area. After searching the area, they found a sedan that had run off the road heading east on General DeGaulle Drive.
They investigated the vehicle and discovered a woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was the driver, according to NOPD. However, it is unclear whether she was operating the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but he was unharmed.
This investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.