Passenger killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a person is dead following a crash Friday evening in Pearl River.
Deputies say a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Mississippi license plates was traveling eastbound on Howard O’Berry Road just after 7 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a turn onto Lester Road. The vehicle then crashed into several trees.
The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital. The passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The name of the passenger has not been released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will confirm the passenger’s identity, notify their next of kin and determine and official cause of death.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
