Shelby: Rainy tonight, clouds linger Sunday

After a rainy finish to our Saturday, clouds will linger through Sunday. This will likely keep temperatures in the 50s most of the day. As the clouds break for Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the 40s on both sides of the Lake for Monday morning.
Christmas week will feature a little something for everyone (except snow lovers). A gradual warm-up is expected with sunny skies and highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs could reach near 70 and clouds will build ahead of our next cold front.
This front looks to be a really COLD one just in time for Christmas. Some rain is likely Wednesday night and possibly early Thursday, but it’s the bitter cold air that you’ll notice. Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday, likely in the 40s all day with strong winds. Then, Christmas morning could feature temperatures in the 20s and 30s area-wide. BRRR!
