Woman injured in Desire neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a woman was injured in a shooting late Friday night in the Desire neighborhood.
According to the NOPD, a woman arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound around 11:35 p.m. Investigators later determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Abundance Street and Clouet Street.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
