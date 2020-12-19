Zack: Rain returns this evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks to be yet another weekend forecast that will be ruined by rain chances.
Not all is lost for this weekend though as I think we escape most of Saturday without any big weather issues. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day today as highs climb into the middle 60s. Rain chances hold off until this evening, more so after dark as an area of low pressure passes south of the coast. This will be a good soaking rain for many of us as between 1-2 inches of rain are possible later tonight.
Come first thing Sunday the rain moves out and we go back dry but not exactly sunny. I do believe most of Sunday will be like the dreary weather earlier this week. Clouds will hold on, maybe a sprinkle and it will be cool. Highs struggle to get out of the 50s to round out the weekend.
Like clockwork we start a new work week and the sunshine returns to the forecast. Monday and Tuesday look like beautiful, December days. Chilly starts will give way to nice afternoons with highs in the middle 60s. Then comes the Arctic front which rolls through late Wednesday bringing our next chance for rain.
Behind this front for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we are downright cold. Highs in the 40s with windy conditions but at least the sun will be out in full force for the holiday.
