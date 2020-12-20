Boil water advisory lifted for areas near New Orleans Country Club and 17th St. Canal

“Water samples from across the area have tested negative for contamination. SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We also commend the fast and professional work of SWBNO employees from several departments and the excellent cooperation of LDH officials during this event.