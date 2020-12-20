The Extra Point Week 15: Can last week’s heroes repeat?

In the same game, Kareem Hunt went off as well. His 28 points in PPR leagues were clutch, and both of his touchdowns came in the second half, where it seems like he always seems to do the most damage. As I said last week, in an offense that still gives Nick Chubb many more touches, it’s hard to know what you’ll get from Hunt. But I’ll admit, his big play ability makes him a must-start.