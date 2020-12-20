The Extra Point Week 15: Can last week’s heroes repeat?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
If you survived the first round of the playoffs, congrats, and on to the next. Week 14 saw some big performances, but now we’ll take a look at some of those post-season heroes and see if they can duplicate their high production.
Let’s start with Monday night’s superstar Lamar Jackson, who turned in his best game of the year when fantasy managers needed it most. Three total touchdowns with 124 yards rushing put him over the 30-point mark, and I absolutely think Jackson can do it again this week against Jacksonville’s awful defense.
In the same game, Kareem Hunt went off as well. His 28 points in PPR leagues were clutch, and both of his touchdowns came in the second half, where it seems like he always seems to do the most damage. As I said last week, in an offense that still gives Nick Chubb many more touches, it’s hard to know what you’ll get from Hunt. But I’ll admit, his big play ability makes him a must-start.
Back to quarterback, Aaron Rodgers’ 31 point performance likely delivered a victory for your fantasy team as well. And his week 15 match-up will be just as favorable against Carolina. That goes for Davante Adams too, who’s now up to 8 straight games with at least one touchdown, and 12 total touchdowns during that stretch.
Defensively, Washington is red hot. While I don’t think they’ll have another two defensive touchdowns this week against Seattle, they’re still worth the start, even against a Russell Wilson-led offense. Russ has thrown 8 of his 12 interceptions on the road this year, and I think that trend continues this week.
At tight end, one of the toughest positions to find production at, Mike Gesicki is finishing the year strong. His two touchdowns against the Chiefs make four total in the last three games. However, you may be without him this week due to a shoulder injury.
Finally, while they disappointed last week, I think there are three receivers that bounce back. The first two are in Minnesota. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson face the Bears this week, and last time they met, both had more than 20 points in PPR leagues.
Meanwhile in Tampa, Chris Godwin should stay in your starting lineup as well, especially considering the next two weeks they’ll face Atlanta and Detroit.
