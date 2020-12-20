Juan’s World: Rusty Brees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees is back. But, not better than before. At least not yet.
His first game since suffering multiple injuries against San Francisco back on November 15th, and Brees had the look early of a guy that’s been out of the game for a while.
He was hesitant with some of his throws. He also looked a bit uncertain with some of his decision making. In other words, there’s a reason why, for the first time in his 20-year career, Brees opened the game with six straight incompletions.
He was off the mark until he wasn’t. As out of sync that he was in the first quarter, Brees pulled it all together at the start of the second half, when he led the offense to a touchdown that gave them their first lead of the game.
In the end, the Saints didn’t win the game, which is the most important thing. But, bringing Brees back now is a win for a franchise that envisions more wins than loses down the stretch as they push for a second Super Bowl win.
They won’t get there without Brees playing and playing well. And the latter, everyone’s assuming, will eventually happen.
