Last minute push for Christmas gifts has shoppers supporting local

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the sun setting on another day, time is running out for last-minute Christmas shopping.
“We’re mom’s we always feel pressure,” Gabi Hipps said.
Vee Frichter and family friend Gabi Hipps say they’re tackling their Christmas lists during off-hours for safety reasons, and say it doesn’t hurt to have the whole space to themselves.
“Because they can tell me what to buy, we like spending time together yes, and what better way to shop,” Hipps said.
Moreso this year than others, Frichter says they’re choosing local and she says they don’t have to worry about long shipping times now.
“To shop local to spend our money in this Metairie area’s nice little boutiques,” Frichter said.
The National Retail Federation estimated more than 150 million Americans shopped this weekend, up slightly from last year’s numbers.
Relish store owner, Beth Harris says it was a blessing seeing the store traffic this weekend.
“There are some places where the shops are closed down and they don’t have the ability to make a living. We’re so lucky here. Everyone wears their masks inside the stores and I try and keep all the doors open so the fresh air is blowing,” Harris said.
She says after a tough 2020, shoppers are looking for comfort items for their loved ones but says she’s most comforted by her neighbors making a concerted effort to support her business.
“I think they know it’s super important right no. It’s been very busy we’ve been able to get most of our goods in an out in a timely manner which has been great for all our online sales. So yeah, it’s been good I cannot complain except for tired feet,” Harris said.
Tackling the last few Christmas gifts though is at least easier with company.
