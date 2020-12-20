9 people shot, including 8-year-old boy, during violent 12 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy, and one person was killed over 12 hours in separate crimes across New Orleans.
A teenager was also stabbed.
The first shooting happened in the 1100 blk. of Piety St. around 5 p.m. on Saturday. A man, woman and boy were sitting outside of house when they were hit by gunfire, according to the police department.
At 7:44 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was shot to death in the 1700 blk. of General De Gaulle Dr.
Police investigated a stabbing involving a 17-year-old boy and girl. Officers said they were involved in an altercation when the girl armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim. That happed in the 4800 blk. of Kendall Dr. The suspect was arrested Saturday night.
Around 11:24 p.m., a man was shot several times at the intersection of Read Blvd. and Morrison Rd.
An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were shot in the 3700 blk. of Louisa about two hours later. The gunman opened fire from a vehicle hitting the teenager, with shrapnel injuring the other man, police said.
Around the same time, a 20-year-old man was shot in the area of Downman Rd. and Pines. Blvd. Police said he heard gunfire and realized he was injured.
And at 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, three people got into an argument with a 20-year-old man before shooting him and running from the scene, according to investigators.
Two other notable crimes over the night included a 64-year-old man who was carjacked in the 1800 blk. of Spain St. by two armed men around 10:38 p.m. And a 53-year-old man who was shot at as several people tried to steal his car in the 3200 blk. of Rue Parc Fontaine.
All the injured victims were taken to the hospital. Police have not released their conditions. If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.