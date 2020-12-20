State Trooper shoots at suspect during chase that ends in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Jefferson Parish.
On Saturday (Dec. 20) around 10 a.m., while conducting traffic enforcement on I-10 in St. John the Baptist Parish, troopers tried to stop a white 2007 Buick Lacrosse for speeding, police said.
The driver, 21-year-old Darryl Brown, of Donaldsonville, allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into Jefferson Parish. Investigators said he briefly stopped at the intersection of Loyola Ave. and Veterans Blvd. While approaching the stopped vehicle, a state police officer fired his weapon, striking the ground, detectives said.
The suspect ran and was taken into custody near a residence in Kenner. There were no injuries reported during the shooting.
Brown was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of Speeding (93 in a 70), Driving on the Shoulder, Fictitious License Plate, Littering, Flight from an Officer (misdemeanor), Flight from an Officer (felony).
Additional charges may be forthcoming pending a full investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing with no further information available at this time.
