Strong cold front Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new work week brings a new and improved weather pattern. We could start Monday off with a little bit of fog but that should quickly dissipate leading to the return of sunny skies. It will also be quite comfortable with high temperatures in the 60s. We hold this weather pattern through Tuesday before the next front rolls in late Wednesday.
This next front will be a strong one as the cold air behind it will bring quite the chill for Christmas. Right now the timing of the front’s arrival is between the middle of the night Wednesday to early morning Christmas Eve. Either way the story will be rain chances along the front then rapidly falling temperatures behind it.
Highs on Christmas Eve will fall into the 40s with a strong northerly wind making it feel more like the 30s. Christmas morning could bring widespread freezing temperatures to the area followed by another cold day on Christmas. No rain or really much cloud cover is expected for Christmas.
A weak front may bring a few showers by next weekend.
