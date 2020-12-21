Algiers residents discuss rise in violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in Algiers got the opportunity to talk out their concerns over the spike in crime with NOPD in a virtual town hall called by Councilwoman Kristin Palmer, Monday.
“Some young men decide to have a shootout coming up the street, a bullet went through my window, went past my daughter and into my refrigerator,” said a resident who wishes to not be identified.
She was at work, her kids were doing their school work from home and it was the middle of the day.
“Any one of them could have been in the refrigerator when it happened,” the woman said.
“It’s not the only scare she says she’s had. Frequent nearby bursts of gunshots have her family on edge, much like her neighbors and so many others in the community.
A community that’s seen at least a dozen incidents of gun violence in just the past week alone including several murders.
“It’s heartbreaking to hear that, you know, especially with the violence has been going on and it’s been like it’s not stopping, it’s only getting worse,” one resident Ashanti Johnson said.
4th District Captain Lawrence Dupree says Algiers has seen 25 homicides and 33 shootings so far this year, which he says largely result from gang rivalries and arguments between people, but that usually end up hurting completely innocent bystanders.
Dupree says it’s also a lot of crimes of desperation with 28 armed robberies, 9 in just 11 days.
“We’re seeing a spike in crime that’s not just unique to New Orleans, but across the country,” Dupree said.
Dupree reported to the community that he has 88 patrolmen and that they’ve been able to cut down on some crimes like car burglaries with blue light patrols.
The captain also said a lot of the robberies are being committed by teenagers.
“Open the parks, bring back football at the parks, bring back more things for older kids, not just the younger kids, the older kids,” the woman said. “We have a lot of kids from the ages of 13 to 16 that’s out here doing violence because there’s nothing else to do but get into something.”
The townhall discussed different ways to reach out to the younger community to try and make a difference, also alerting Dupree to where his patrols should be more visible.
Something this resident thinks is much needed, afraid to even sit in her own home.
“I moved in this area because it wasn’t violent,” she said.
Dupree also said they have been able to clear six of those armed robberies, finding a 17 and 18-year-old were responsible for stealing a car and going on a spree.
He encourages any 4th district resident with a concern to contact him directly.
