Bicyclist killed in Metairie hit and run crash

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that has left a bicyclist dead.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the bicyclist was traveling in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 3 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.
Minutes later, a passerby arrived at the scene and contacted 911. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.
JPSO has not identified a suspect or the vehicle involved in the crash.
If anyone has any information about the crash that could help with the investigation, they are asked to contact JSPO’s Traffic Division at (504) 598-5880 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
