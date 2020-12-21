Ferguson: NOPD did not have adequate policy in place during CCC protests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says after months of investigating the incident that unfolded on the Crescent City Connection involving police and protesters, it’s been determined that the NOPD did not have an adequate policy in place to deal with what happened.
Chief Ferguson says on June 3 when a peaceful protest on the bridge escalated, the NOPD deployed teargas and rubber balls into the crowd. He says the NOPD did not have an adequate use of force policy in place at the time.
Ferguson says the New Orleans City Council is now drafting an ordinance that deals with these particular situations. He also says the NOPD will change the way it handles its communication with protesters in the future.
Ferguson says the tear gas and rubber balls will still be tools for the NOPD to use in the future but he says the policy will change regarding when and how those tools are used.
