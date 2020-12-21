Jeff Duncan: Saints have seen the best and understand how they stack up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints did not measure up in their gauge game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The game was billed as a potential Super Bowl preview … but the only team that looked ready to play for the Lombardi Trophy this season was the one that won it last year.
Ignore the final score. The Chiefs dominated the Saints for four quarters. They ran a ridiculous 92 plays, controlled the ball for two-thirds of the clock and outgained the Saints decidedly in first downs and total yards. The final margin was only three points … but the Chiefs’ dominance belied the scoreboard.
Now, having said that, I was not discouraged in any way by what I saw on Sunday. To the contrary, I’m more bullish than ever about the Saints’ chances of making it back to the Super Bowl.
Drew Brees was playing his first game since injuring his ribs five weeks ago and was understandably rusty at quarterback. His timing and efficiency should only get better from here. And the offense will improve dramatically once Mike Thomas, Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway return to the receiving corps.
If the Saints defense continues to play the way it did Sunday, this team will be very difficult to beat the rest of the way. There aren’t any Patrick Mahomes left on the schedule.
And best of all, the Saints now know what the standard is. They’ve seen the best the league has to offer and understand how they stack up.
The Saints weren’t good enough to beat the Chiefs on Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be good enough to do it seven weeks from now when it matters most.
In fact, I like the Saints’ chances of turning the tables on them in Tampa if and/or when they get a rematch.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.