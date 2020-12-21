Louisiana taxpayers might not have to pay $1.3 billion in loan interest for New Orleans levee system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After weeks of negotiations, Congress is set to vote on a Coronavirus relief package Monday, but lawmakers will also vote on an attached measure to the overall funding bill that could impact future coastal restoration and flood protection in the New Orleans area. It’s part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, known as WRDA.
“Who’s going to be helped by this deal; Louisiana taxpayers immediately. I don’t know where the Louisiana legislature was going to find this money, this $1.3 billion, but I have a pretty good idea it was out of people’s pockets and so we saved $1.3 billion and that’s a good thing anytime,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana.
Sen. Kennedy is referring to the $1.3 billion in interest the state owes the Army Corps of Engineers for the $14.5 billion flood protection system built after Hurricane Katrina. If WRDA 2020, becomes law, Kennedy says the interest the state owes to the federal government would be forgiven if the state pays back its loan by 2023.
“The bad news was that the state had to put up 35% of the money. Well, we didn’t have 35% of the money at the time so we agreed to borrow it from the federal government,” said Kennedy. ”As it turned out, we were going to have to pay back about $1.3 billion dollars in interest, not principal, but in interest to the federal government which of course the state doesn’t have.”
Dr. John Lopez, PhD., with Pontchartrain Conservancy, says the interest forgiveness could free up funding for future maintenance and possible upgrades to the levee system.
“So, to the average person by having this happen, it gives them some comfort that there is more potential for that maintenance to happen, maybe even levee improvements because we won’t have to be siphoning money off in the future for what’s already happened in the past,” said Lopez.
Kennedy says other projects for flood protection and coastal restoration are also in the bill.
“But, the immediate impact of this bill is we just saved the state $1.3 billion,” said Sen. Kennedy. “We have a deal and I think it’s going to pass and this provision will be in it. It took us too long to get this done, not just the provision for Louisiana, but the budget and the coronavirus bill, and I concede that.”
