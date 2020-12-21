LSU fights through adversity to end season on a high note

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the LSU Tigers, but it ended on a high note beating Ole Miss.
“We fought through adversity obviously, we stayed with each other. Those guys that chose not to opt out, to finish. I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the seniors that played their last game. I think it showed the young guys to never quit,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Kayshon Boutte racked up a school record 308 yards receiving in the contest. His final touchdown was the difference in an absolute scorefest.
“It’s a great feeling. I was hurting before the play. I had twisted my ankle. I had sped it up a little bit. I was like, ‘this is a tough game, I can’t quit now. I got to push through in order to be victorious,’ said LSU freshman Kayshon Boutte.
“The day Ja’Marr Chase left, Kayshon had a tremendous practice. He was catching a go-roue as good as anyone I’ve seen. But he’s learning our offense. He’s not only a good speed receiver, he runs good routes, especially the dig, and he catches all the balls thrown to him. He’s made a lot of improvement, he’s got a ways to go. I think he’s going to be one of the great players we have here at LSU,” said Orgeron.
The LSU QB race will be quite competitive this spring with the emergence of Max Johnson. The freshman lit up the Rebel defense to the tune of 435 passing yards.
“Coach has put us in the right position. Even though the rain was a factor, we all fought through it. We all do a wet ball drill each week. Coach called some great plays, and our receivers made some plays, and it was great. We started this season with a couple of losses, we stuck together. It’s a brotherhood, and I’ll remember these players forever. These guys forever. We practice together, we bled together. So I’m thankful for these guys, my coaches, and I’ll never forget these times,” said LSU quarterback Max Johnson.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.