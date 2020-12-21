LSU has trio of QBs with valuable SEC experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The quarterback position at LSU is suddenly crowded after three guys got their shot during the 2020 season.
Myles Brennan started the first three games of the season and put up impressive numbers. However, he took a big hit in the game against Missouri on Oct. 10 and despite finishing the game, was unable to take a snap for the rest of the season. He finished with 1,112 yards passing for 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He was also sacked nine times.
Ponchatoula native and true freshman TJ Finley then started the next five games. He had a very solid first outing in a rout over South Carolina and led a game-winning drive against Arkansas but struggled against Auburn, No. 5 Texas A&M, and No. 1 Alabama. He finished with 941 yards passing for five touchdowns with five interceptions. He took seven sacks.
The other true freshman, Max Johnson, led LSU to wins over No. 6 Florida and Ole Miss. He had 1,069 yards passing for eight touchdowns with only one interception. He also rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
As the old saying goes, three is a crowd. Many wonder whether Brennan, Finley, and Johnson will all make it to spring ball. It is not even known right now what the structure of spring football will look like or if there will be a spring game in Tiger Stadium.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches
- REPORTS: LSU RB Chris Curry, DT Nelson Jenkins enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Former LSU DT Siaki Ika commits to Baylor; rejoins former LSU DC Dave Aranda
- 4-star LB Raesjon Davis decommits from LSU
- LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records
More on those topics and many others should come to light in the next few weeks and months. What we do know is LSU has three quarterbacks that were able to gain some valuable SEC experience this year.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.