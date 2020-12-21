Monday, December 21: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Dec. 21, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 287,261 total cases - 1,111 new cases
- 7,107 total deaths - 65 new deaths
- 1,590 patients in hospitals - increase of 56 patients
- 174 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 232,725 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
