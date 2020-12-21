Orleans Civil Service Moves to Protect Those Impacted by Furloughs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Orleans civil service commission took steps today to minimize the damage caused by city imposed furloughs, but the Police Association says much of the damage is already been done. Pano says some officers are going into the holidays having to endure 35% pay cuts.
The commission voted to protect lower earning city employees from having to take days off without pay under the cities furlough policy.
“If a person makes between $33.000 a year, and $37,000 they would not have to take a furlough day every 26 weeks,” said Robert Hagmann, with the commission.
But the move leaves hundreds of other employees in the lurch, including police officers who may have seen a drop in income of as much is 35% this year due to furloughs and cuts in overtime and details.
“Of course it’s not the time of year you go shopping for a new job but next year if the furloughs don’t change the numbers are going to grow,” said Eric Hessler, with the Police Association of New Orleans.
P.A.N.O. says the department has lost more than 90 officers this year which the police chief says is comparable to last year, but the situation could deteriorate in the months ahead
“I certainly think it’s going to increase, we hear from members who are looking into retirement and other employment areas within law-enforcement and without law-enforcement,” said Hessler.
The civil service commission also voted to reimburse those impacted by furloughs if and when money becomes available, and right now no timetable is being given..
“Certainly that’s an appreciated action but these officers would prefer to work,” said Hessler.
And it appears many will continue to be forced to take one day every two weeks, without pay, for the forseeable future..
With rising crime, Pano says the furloughs couldn’t come at a worse time. The city hoped to save $6 million this year under the furlough policy
